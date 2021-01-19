LHC Justice Chaudhary Abdul Aziz resigns
01:22 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
Share
LAHORE – A judge of Punjab top court has resigned from his post, citing personal reasons.
Justice Chaudhary Abdul Aziz had been serving Lahore High Court for last four years.
Chaudhary Abdul Aziz who was born on Sept 9, 1971, was inducted as LHC additional judge and was made a permanent judge on Oct 22, 2018. He was ranked 33rd in the LHC’s seniority list.
- NAB files corruption reference against Sindh CM Murad05:41 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan up 31 places on Trading Across Border Index04:02 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
- Watch – Why Hareem Shah slapped Mufti Abdul Qavi?08:23 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021