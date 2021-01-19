LHC Justice Chaudhary Abdul Aziz resigns
01:22 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
LHC Justice Chaudhary Abdul Aziz resigns
LAHORE – A judge of Punjab top court has resigned from his post, citing personal reasons.

Justice Chaudhary Abdul Aziz had been serving Lahore High Court for last four years.

Chaudhary Abdul Aziz who was born on Sept 9, 1971, was inducted as LHC additional judge and was made a permanent judge on Oct 22, 2018. He was ranked 33rd in the LHC’s seniority list.

