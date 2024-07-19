Judicial Commission to decide on Supreme Court Ad Hoc Judges appointments today

ISLAMABAD – The matter related to the appointment of ad hoc judges landed in the Supreme Court after two senior judges turned down offer for the coveted role.
After retired Justice Maqbool Baqar declined the offer to become an ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court for three years, Judicial Commission of Pakistan’s (JCP) decided to meet today to appoint ad hoc judges to address the backlog of cases.
Before Justice Baqar, Justice retired Mushir Alam also distanced him from the role.
For the solution, Commission led by Chief justice Qazi Faez Isa, will meet today to consider appointing former judges Mushir Alam, Maqbool Baqar, Mazhar Alam Miankhel, and Sardar Tariq Masood as ad hoc judges.
Former-judges Sardar Tariq Masood and Mazhar Alam reportedly accepted the offer so far.
Bar Council also issued a statement suggesting that members from KP and Punjab had recently met CJP to request the apex court invoke Article 182(a)(b) of the Constitution to appoint ad hoc judges and clear the case backlog.
Pakistan's legal fraternity is apparently in two splits. PTI Senator Hamid Khan, leading the Professional group, slammed appointments, arguing they were unnecessary and unconstitutional given the complete number of Supreme Court judges.
