Here is how sacked overseas Pakistanis can apply for new employment abroad
Web Desk
07:27 PM | 19 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Following the novel coronavirus outbreak, economies across the world came to a halt depriving millions of people including overseas Pakistanis of their jobs.

The Pakistani government has come up to support those who are returning to the country after losing their jobs in different countries.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhar aka Zulfi Bukhari took to Twitter and announced the process how they can get help from the government.

He shared a link and asked the people who returning home to get register with the website. He also explained the benefits of the registration, saying, returning Pakistanis would be able to apply for re-employment abroad, get certified training and can also register for financial assistance from the government.

Here is the link; https://jobs.oec.gov.pk/returnees_overseas_registration

After clicking it a window will pop up requiring some personal details about education, experience, CNIC number, mobile phone number, etc.

The applicant will click on submit button after filling the form.

