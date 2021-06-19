Twitter slams Dhoop ki Deewar over 'problematic' storyline

Web Desk
05:32 PM | 19 Jun, 2021
Twitter slams Dhoop ki Deewar over 'problematic' storyline
Share

Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly's Dhoop Ki Deewar is a story of human emotions and the deep-rooted hate between Pakistan and India.

Written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Haseeb Hasan,  Dhoop Ki Deewar is a story of two youngsters, Sara and Vishal, who are divided by borders but united by the grief caused by deaths of their fathers in the ongoing conflict in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The trailer of the drama released on June 15 caused a furor on the internet as fans lambasted the storyline. Pakistani Twitter users were enraged, considering the plot is "disrespectful to Kashmiris". The keyboard warriors have declared that peace with India is not an option.

#BanDhoopKiDeewar became a top trend this week as people continued to protest against the storyline, which shows a Muslim girl (played by Sajal) romancing a Hindu boy (played by Ahad).

The writer Umera Ahmed took to social media to clarify her stance on the matter by posting a lengthy clarification on Instagram. She labelled the love story as a “social tragedy,” where she highlights the effects of war on individual lives.  

Dhoop Ki Deewar, a Zindagi Original, will be premiered on 25th June on ZEE5.

First trailer of Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir's ... 06:35 PM | 16 Jun, 2021

The trailer for Dhoop Ki Deewar is out and Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly are back together to woo everyone with a tale of ...

More From This Category
Reema Khan shares adorable video with her husband
05:38 PM | 19 Jun, 2021
Madhuri Dixit and Jaaved Jaaferi set the stage on ...
05:00 PM | 19 Jun, 2021
Zara Noor Abbas lands in hot waters after latest ...
04:06 PM | 19 Jun, 2021
Atif Aslam admires Arijit Singh for his song ...
02:25 PM | 19 Jun, 2021
Maya Ali was offered a Bollywood film with Akshay ...
02:35 PM | 19 Jun, 2021
Naumaan Ijaz’s son Zaviyar all set for his ...
02:09 PM | 19 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Twitter slams Dhoop ki Deewar over 'problematic' storyline
05:32 PM | 19 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr