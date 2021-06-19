Twitter slams Dhoop ki Deewar over 'problematic' storyline

Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly's Dhoop Ki Deewar is a story of human emotions and the deep-rooted hate between Pakistan and India.

Written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Haseeb Hasan, Dhoop Ki Deewar is a story of two youngsters, Sara and Vishal, who are divided by borders but united by the grief caused by deaths of their fathers in the ongoing conflict in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The trailer of the drama released on June 15 caused a furor on the internet as fans lambasted the storyline. Pakistani Twitter users were enraged, considering the plot is "disrespectful to Kashmiris". The keyboard warriors have declared that peace with India is not an option.

#BanDhoopKiDeewar became a top trend this week as people continued to protest against the storyline, which shows a Muslim girl (played by Sajal) romancing a Hindu boy (played by Ahad).

No one has the right to sell the blood of thousands of martyrs and lives of millions of Kashmiris. Each and every human on this earth has the right of freedom, life and plebiscite. #BanDhoopKiDeewar pic.twitter.com/JcqGsun2ZL — Hamza Ikram (@i_am_HamzaIkram) June 18, 2021

How could we allow to telecast such nonsense serial when we are witnessing about 2 years of curfew in Kashmir? Writer of this serial as well as whole cast should be ashamed who seems to be supporting brutality of Indian forces in IOK. #BanDhoopKiDeewar pic.twitter.com/gGM3jzA8OY — Babar Shahzad (@babarshahzad32) June 17, 2021

Pakistanis should avoid humanizing the occupier India in films. While India preaches hate towards Kashmiris and Pakistanis in their movies (Fanaa, Gadar, Sarfarosh, etc.) some Liberal Pakistanis are living in La La land and advocate for love with Fascist India. #BanDhoopKiDeewar — Afsheen Mujahid Chak (@DarthSheen_) June 19, 2021

Kashmir is bleeding and what we are doing? Making these filthy dramas for the sake of PR. One needs to ask @fawadchaudhry that "Is blood of Kashmir's that cheap?". This has happened many times that muslim girl is falling for Hindus and we are enjoying it. Poor.#BanDhoopKiDeewar — Aqib Javed (@AqibJav60746246) June 19, 2021

It wasn't romanticism and emotions which brought peace. History itself reveals that emotions and love are the different invisible sides of the war. It is the war that brings peace, as revealed by history.#BanDhoopKiDeewar — Akash Farooq ???????????? (@akashsayss) June 19, 2021

Aman Ka Tamasha failed the first time and it will fail the second time too. but it will run long enough for many to make a quick buck off of it. You can not build peace on blood, occupation & ethnic cleansing. #DhoopKiDeewar — Asfandyar Bhittani (@BhittaniKhannnn) June 16, 2021

We never had and we never will be together, India and Pakistan are two different nationalities. #Kashmir #Kashmirilivesmatter#BanDhoopKiDeewar pic.twitter.com/J5kppHG7o2 — 〽️unawar Mirجat (@mirjat_munawar) June 19, 2021

The writer Umera Ahmed took to social media to clarify her stance on the matter by posting a lengthy clarification on Instagram. She labelled the love story as a “social tragedy,” where she highlights the effects of war on individual lives.

Dhoop Ki Deewar, a Zindagi Original, will be premiered on 25th June on ZEE5.