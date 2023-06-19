Pakistan Football team receives visas from India for SAFF championship

LAHORE – The Pakistani team has received visas to enter India in order to compete in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) received notification of the visa clearance after a two-day delay. The Pakistani squad will now board the first flight to India.

The team's scheduled departure for India on Sunday was postponed due to a delay in the issuance of the visas.

According to a local media outlet PFF acknowledged that they are looking for the best solutions for travel arrangements.

SAFF Cup match between Pakistan and India can only be postponed if the Pakistani squad is unable to arrive in Bangalore by Tuesday night.

SAFF General Secretary Anwarul Haque had recently stated that match between Pakistan and India cannot be postponed.

In his interview with a sports news channel, Haq also mentioned that if the Pakistani squad doesn't arrive in time for the competition, their games may be postponed.

The Men in Green will participate in Group A alongside Kuwait, India and Nepal, according to the published schedule. India and the neighbours will square off in the first game.

Pakistan was promised a safe atmosphere for the next South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship by AIFF General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran last month.

Pakistan has to compete with India on Wednesday.