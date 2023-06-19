Pakistani forces kill TTP most wanted commander among 3 militants in Darra Adam Khel

PESHAWAR – Three terrorists including a notorious commander were gunned down by security forces in a gunfight in the Darra Adamkhel area of the country’s northwestern region.
Media reports indicate that Zafar alias Zafri and his two aides were neutralised in an alleged encounter that was conducted on a tip-off on the night between June 16 and 17.
The other two militants have been identified as Hassan Khan, and Anas alias Ali, a resident of Nangarhar Afghanistan. All insurgents were part of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.
TTP notorious commander Zafri, a resident of Darra Adamkhel, reportedly returned to KP’s capital from Afghanistan last month. He was actively involved in over two dozen major attacks on security forces, coal miners, businessmen, and people.
Pakistani security forces have been actively engaged in fighting terrorism menace for decades. Thousands of counterterrorism operations were conducted to eliminate terrorist safe havens and disrupt their networks.
Islamabad also fastened steps to strengthen its border security to prevent the infiltration of terrorists. As the government has made significant progress in its fight against terrorism, challenges persist.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 19, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.9
|297.15
|Euro
|EUR
|316
|6319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.18
|777.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.27
|40.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.13
|42.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|935.86
|944.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.97
|180.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.89
|753.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.66
|324.16
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
