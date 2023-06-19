Search

Pakistani forces kill TTP most wanted commander among 3 militants in Darra Adam Khel

Web Desk 09:18 AM | 19 Jun, 2023
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – Three terrorists including a notorious commander were gunned down by security forces in a gunfight in the Darra Adamkhel area of the country’s northwestern region.

Media reports indicate that Zafar alias Zafri and his two aides were neutralised in an alleged encounter that was conducted on a tip-off on the night between June 16 and 17.

The other two militants have been identified as Hassan Khan, and Anas alias Ali, a resident of Nangarhar Afghanistan. All insurgents were part of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

TTP notorious commander Zafri, a resident of Darra Adamkhel, reportedly returned to KP’s capital from Afghanistan last month. He was actively involved in over two dozen major attacks on security forces, coal miners, businessmen, and people.

Pakistani security forces have been actively engaged in fighting terrorism menace for decades. Thousands of counterterrorism operations were conducted to eliminate terrorist safe havens and disrupt their networks.

Islamabad also fastened steps to strengthen its border security to prevent the infiltration of terrorists. As the government has made significant progress in its fight against terrorism, challenges persist. 

