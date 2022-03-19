Mark Zuckerberg's Meta launches initiatives for women safety in Pakistan
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta launches initiatives for women safety in Pakistan
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, has launched two new initiatives which aim to focus on womens’ safety online. It includes the Online Safety Guide and StopNCII (Non-consensual intimate images) which is focused to help users safely navigate cyberspace.

The critical safety advisory available in English and Urdu is expected to boost literacy and responsible behaviour among users. StopNCII.org helps victims through regional partners, using the latest innovative technology to block compromising photos and videos proactively from spreading online.

The safety guide, now available at Meta’s Safety Centre, is part of the company’s efforts to equip and prepare users for the challenges of the modern digital world. Millions of people in Pakistan use Meta platforms to connect and pursue shared interests.

However, it is always good to update on issues revolving around topics like online harassment, unwanted messages and criminal activities in the online space.

Meta’s partner organisation in Pakistan, the Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) organised an online roundtable in connection with the launch of the StopNCII portal in Urdu. The participants of the roundtable included representatives from civil society organisations, regional experts from Meta, digital experts and rights activists

Furthermore, Meta has policies and systems in place to tackle online violence against women, aided by awareness programs to enable and empower them to defend themselves against unscrupulous elements online.

Ayesh Fatima: Meet the 7-year-old Pakistani girl who broke CCNA's world record
04:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2022

