Sindh summer vacation 2025 schedule for schools unveiled

KARACHI – The Sindh Education Department has announced the official schedule of summer vacations 2025 for all public and private schools.

The summer break will start from June 1 and it will continue till July 31 with schools reopening on August 1, 2025.

An official of the education department told media that the schedule is in line with the academic year calendar. He also rejected the reports of early summer holidays this year.

Earlier, the Punjab government declared summer holidays for all public and private schools and colleges starting June 1, lasting until August 9, 2025.

This was confirmed by Secretary of School Education, Khalid Nazir Wattoo.

Wattoo noted that if temperatures rise further, the holidays could start a week earlier. He emphasized that the health and safety of students and staff is the department’s main concern.

The School Education Department has completed all arrangements for the vacation period. The decision comes amid growing concerns about the effects of heatwaves and climate change on education, public health, and the economy.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued safety instructions for schools before closure, including improving ventilation, checking cooling equipment, and setting up first-aid stations with staff ready to handle heat-related emergencies.