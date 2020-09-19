Pakistani security forces kill 4 terrorists in Balochistan: ISPR

QUETTA – Four terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation by security forces in Central Makran range in Awaran district of Balochistan on Saturday.

The statement from the army's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations, said a large cache of arms, ammunition as well as communication equipment recovered during the operation. Multiple hideouts and administrative camps of terrorists were also destroyed.

The army statement did not provide information about the affiliation of the terrorists.

Earlier on Sunday, the Pakistani military said security forces had killed a terrorist commander along with three other terrorists in the Waziristan area of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.