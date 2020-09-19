Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy roped in to co-direct a Marvel film

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy roped in to co-direct a Marvel film
Oscar-winning film-maker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has added another feather in her cap.

The Marvel's series portraying the first Muslim superhero in the franchise, finally has a directorial team and Chinoy is on board as well.

Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, alongside Meera Menon have also been roped in to helm the series.

Ms. Marvel originates from head writer Bisha K. Ali, and is based on Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen introduced in the comics in 2012. The New Jersey-based hero is Marvel's first Muslim character to star in her own title. She will also bagged the title of becoming  Marvel Studios' first onscreen Muslim hero.

In 2012. Obaid-Chinoy became the first Pakistani to bag an Oscar for her documentary, titled Saving Face. She won another Academy Award in 2015 for ‘A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness.’

