Amir Khan removed from US flight over a row about ‘colleague's face mask’ (VIDEO)

LONDON – Pakistani origin British boxer Amir Khan said he was removed from a flight in the United States by law enforcers ‘for no reason'.

Taking it to Twitter, the 34-year-old shared a clip in which he claimed that American Airlines removed him along with a colleague as someone complained that his colleague’s face mask was not ‘high enough’.

The former unified light-welterweight world champion spoke of being ‘disgusted’ by the alleged treatment, claiming that there was no reason for such action.

Disgusted to be banned by @AmericanAir and @traveloneworld for not been able to fly to training camp, i got escorted by police off the plane for no reason. I would like to see evidence for any wrong doings! #AAteam #Notallterrorists pic.twitter.com/dL3UfFcYYl — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) September 18, 2021

He went on to say that “I was sat on 1A, while my colleague was on 1B, they kicked us both off and I find it so disgusting and so disrespectful, I was supposed to go to Colorado Springs for a training camp and now I'm back in New York for another day”.

Narrating the ordeal in the recorded clip, he said he have to arrange another travel plan to reach the training camp which is really upsetting.

“I'm sure there must be cameras on the airplane that they could see, or someone should see, to see that if my colleague really was bad in any way or caused a scene in a way where he had to be taken off the plane - I've never seen this happen before”, the celebrated athlete said while demanding justice on what just happened with him.

Meanwhile, the airline maintained that two people reportedly ‘refused to comply with crew requests’ in Dallas-Fort bound flight, it also negated police involvement in removing the disturbing passengers.

"Our customer relations team is reaching out to Khan to learn more about his experience and reinforce the importance of policies implemented for the safety of our customers and crew”, a spokesman for the airline said.

The spox also clarified that cops were there when the aircraft returned to the gate but they did not intervene neither Amir nor his colleague had been banned from the airline.