Policeman escorting polio vaccinators shot dead in Kohat

Web Desk
11:29 AM | 19 Sep, 2021
Policeman escorting polio vaccinators shot dead in Kohat
Share

PESHAWAR – A policeman guarding polio workers was shot dead while two workers of the anti-polio team remained safe in the attack that occurred in the Dahal Behzadi area in Kohat.

Reports in local media cited that the police constable was martyred as unidentified assailants opened fire in the Dhal Behzadi area after which law enforcement personnel launched a search operation in the adjourning areas.

Police officials told local news outlets that a probe is underway and cops are investigating the matter from all angles as it might occur in wake of personal enmity.

On Friday, the third nationwide anti-polio campaign started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while the drive will kick off in other areas from tomorrow.

At least 40 million children under five years of age will be administered vaccination drops along with a dose of Vitamin-A capsule during the campaign. More than 290,000 health workers will participate to inoculate children.

Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan are the only two countries across the globe where polio cases are still reported despite multiple vaccination drives.

2 cops escorting polio workers shot dead in ... 03:25 PM | 9 Jun, 2021

PESHAWAR – Two police officers escorting a team of polio health workers were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in ...

More From This Category
Pakistan reports 2,580 new Covid infections, ...
09:09 AM | 19 Sep, 2021
Lal Masjid cleric Abdul Aziz booked for using ...
09:53 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
PM’s aide Shahzad Akbar tests positive for ...
09:24 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
Pakistani, Canadian FMs discuss Afghanistan in ...
09:10 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
Sindh govt to pay for treatment of Pakistan’s ...
08:50 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
First fleet of electric buses for Karachi project ...
08:25 PM | 18 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani’s father passes away in Karachi
06:17 PM | 18 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr