Another 390 people airlifted from Kabul receive warm welcome in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Two more flights of Pakistan International Airlines carrying 390 passengers have arrived in Islamabad from Kabul as part of its operation to evacuate people who want to leave Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

The national flag carrier airlifted people, who belonged to ten different countries including Germany and the Philippines. The flights also brought back Pakistani and Afghan citizens.

The first flight to arrive back was an Airbus, whereas the second one was a Boeing 777.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik himself boarded the first flight out to Kabul today in order to encourage the crew taking part in the evacuation efforts.

As the PIA flight entered Afghan airspace, the director general of the country's aviation authority extended a warm welcome, the PIA spokesperson said.

The PIA chief also held meetings with the staff of the Afghan civil aviation authority and officials of NATO forces.

Earlier in the day, PIA, with the support of the Pakistan embassy in Kabul and local authorities, brought back 350 passengers to Islamabad.

The passengers included around 250 staff members of the World Bank and others, were brought back to Islamabad aboard two Boeing 777 flights.