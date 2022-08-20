LIVE: Imran Khan addresses PTI protest rally at Islamabad's F-9 Park

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing PTI supporters at the F-9 Park, Islamabad, at a protest to show solidarity with detained party leader and his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill.

In defiance of the government's orders, the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is taking out a rally in capital that reached F-9 Park.

Earlier, the Islamabad administration said that it was unable to provide security for the public gathering while enforcing Section 144 in the federal capital barring public assembly.