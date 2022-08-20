Rashid Minhas: Pakistan pays tribute to 1971 war hero pilot on martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD – Today, Pakistan observed the 51st martyrdom anniversary of its hero pilot Rashid Minhas, who embraced martyrdom at the tender age of 20 during the 1971 war.

The brave son of Pakistan became the youngest PAF officer to receive the highest valour award Nishan-e-Haider.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared a tweet while paying rich tribute to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officer Rashid Minhas – the youngest person and the shortest-serving officer to receive the highest military gallantry award.

Rashid Minhas laid down his life in the line of duty this day 51 years ago, the premier said, adding action of Rashid Minhas was an act of valour and courage that symbolises selfless commitment of our Air Force officers to Motherland. He mentioned Rashid Minhas will always live in our nation's heart.

PAF pilot Rashid Minhas, youngest recipient of Nishan-i-Haider, laid down his life in the line of duty this day 51 years ago. His was an act of valour & courage that symbolises selfless commitment of our Air Force officers to Motherland. He will always live in our nation's heart. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 20, 2022

Pakistan Air Force also paid homage to the Pilot Officer and released a documentary highlighting the courage of Rashid Minhas.

On August 20, 1971, Rashid, as a pilot still under training, was taxing out a T-33 Jet trainer for take-off, when a Bengali pilot instructor, Flight Lieutenant Mataur Rahman, forced his way into the rear cockpit.

Bengali pilot knocked Rashid Minhas out, seized control of the aircraft and headed towards India. Young Rashid regained consciousness and forced the plane to crash just 32 miles from the Indian border.

Failing to do so, he did the only thing within his control to prevent the aircraft from being taken to India and deliberately sacrificed his life for the honour of Pakistan. The young hero was laid to rest on August 21, 1971, with full military honours.