LONDON – Famed Pakistani sufi singer Saieen Zahoor Ahmed was hospitalized in London after he fell unconscious on stage during live performance in a concert.

Reports said that the Aukhay Painday singer collapsed suddenly during his performance and he was shifted to a nearby medical facility immediately by the organisers.

Hospital sources told media that the folk singer was suffering from fatigue, adding that further medical check-up in underway.

Reports said that the Toumba singer has yet not regained consciousness.

Borin in 1937 in Punjab’s Okara district, Saieen Zahoor Ahmed shot to fame in 2006, when he was nominated for the BBC World Music awards based on word of mouth. He emerged as the "best BBC voice of the year 2006".

His hit songs include Nachna Painda Hai, Teray Ishq Nachaya and Dill Da Kabah. He has also performed in Coke Studio.