Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll jumps past 30,000
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s fatalities due to COVID-19 have crossed the 30,000-mark as the country reported 33 new deaths during the last 24 hours.
The latest report from National Command and Operation Center shows that 1,644 people contracted the infection, taking the overall tally of the national capital to 1,500,320.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 1,386. Pakistan conducted a total of 49,866 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 3,653 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,402,653. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases dropped to 67,658.
Statistics 20 Feb 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 20, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,866
Positive Cases: 1644
Positivity %: 3.29%
Deaths :33
Patients on Critical Care: 1386
As many as 563,967 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 498,724 in Punjab, 214,698 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,764 in Islamabad, 35,229 in Balochistan, 42,599 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,339 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Covid-19 restrictions extended in six cities ... 05:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday extended the coronavirus curbs in the ...
Moreover, 13,441 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,029 in Sindh, 6,194 in KP, 1,002 in Islamabad, 781 in Azad Kashmir, 373 in Balochistan, and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.
Covid-19: Pakistan passes milestone of ... 02:16 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday announced that 200 million Covid-19 ...
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Khyber Medical University plans to establish offshore campus in Kabul10:49 AM | 20 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings to lock horns today – Check ...10:23 AM | 20 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: US Consul General William Makaneole’s push-up celebration ...09:53 AM | 20 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll jumps past 30,00009:29 AM | 20 Feb, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:06 AM | 20 Feb, 2022
- Bella Hadid calls out India and other countries on Hijab ban11:32 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- After 'deep deliberation', Ali Noor publicly apologises for harassing ...06:11 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Hadiqa Kiani discloses details about her first marriage and ex-husband09:32 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022