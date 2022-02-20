Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll jumps past 30,000

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s fatalities due to COVID-19 have crossed the 30,000-mark as the country reported 33 new deaths during the last 24 hours.

The latest report from National Command and Operation Center shows that 1,644 people contracted the infection, taking the overall tally of the national capital to 1,500,320.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 1,386. Pakistan conducted a total of 49,866 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 3,653 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,402,653. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases dropped to 67,658.

Statistics 20 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,866

Positive Cases: 1644

Positivity %: 3.29%

Deaths :33

Patients on Critical Care: 1386

As many as 563,967 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 498,724 in Punjab, 214,698 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,764 in Islamabad, 35,229 in Balochistan, 42,599 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,339 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,441 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,029 in Sindh, 6,194 in KP, 1,002 in Islamabad, 781 in Azad Kashmir, 373 in Balochistan, and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.