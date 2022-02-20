Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll jumps past 30,000
Web Desk
09:29 AM | 20 Feb, 2022
Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll jumps past 30,000
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s fatalities due to COVID-19 have crossed the 30,000-mark as the country reported 33 new deaths during the last 24 hours.

The latest report from National Command and Operation Center shows that 1,644 people contracted the infection, taking the overall tally of the national capital to 1,500,320.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 1,386. Pakistan conducted a total of 49,866 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 3,653 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,402,653. As of Sunday, the total count of active cases dropped to 67,658.

As many as 563,967 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 498,724 in Punjab, 214,698 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,764 in Islamabad, 35,229 in Balochistan, 42,599 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,339 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Covid-19 restrictions extended in six cities ... 05:20 PM | 15 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday extended the coronavirus curbs in the ...

Moreover, 13,441 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,029 in Sindh, 6,194 in KP, 1,002 in Islamabad, 781 in Azad Kashmir, 373 in Balochistan, and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Covid-19: Pakistan passes milestone of ... 02:16 PM | 14 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday announced that 200 million Covid-19 ...

More From This Category
Khyber Medical University plans to establish ...
10:49 AM | 20 Feb, 2022
PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq ties the knot
11:53 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
Pakistani PM's Russia visit next week will be a ...
11:13 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
Pakistan bans Australian all-rounder over ...
10:38 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
Long-term suppliers cancel LNG shipments for ...
09:53 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
Pakistan decides to treat criticism of military, ...
09:07 PM | 19 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah's transformation leaves fans shocked
08:44 PM | 19 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr