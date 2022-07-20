Celebrities express grief on Noor Mukadam's 1st death anniversary
Share
Today marks one year since the tragic evening when Noor Mukadam, daughter of an ex-diplomat, was brutally murdered after physical and sexual assault by Zahir Jaffer in Islamabad.
Eventhough, 365 days have passed since the heart-wrenching moment in which the 27-year-old Noor was brutally murdered, her parents and family still waiting and demanding justice.
Recently, a video message from the mother of Noor Mukadam has been making the rounds on social media. The aforementioned video shows Noor's mother saying,
"It will be a year after Noor separated from us on July 20," She said she and her family and relatives knew how they have spent the last one year. "We haven't slept at night and haven't found comfort during the day either since our daughter left."
Furthermore, she requested all women to gather at F9 park on Wednesday, July 20, to be by her side in remembering Noor and stand up for the safety of their daughters.
View this post on Instagram
Pakistani celebrities also stepped forward and made sure to stand in solidarity with the victim. Lollywood diva Ushna Shah expresses her grief over the delayed justice. Mawra Hocane and Sajal Aly also shared their stance on the matter.
The daughter of the former ambassador, Noor Mukadam, was beheaded on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area. The deceased was the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.
The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.
Noor Mukadam’s father moves court against ... 05:38 PM | 12 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The father of slain Noor Mukadam has moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the acquittal of nine ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
-
- Imran Abbas takes a hilarious jab at PM Shehbaz Sharif10:49 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
- Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa launches US$500 million Zim ...10:21 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
-
- Sajal Aly fangirls over Shahid Kapoor09:24 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
-
- Videos of Abdullah Shafique singing famous Bollywood songs take the ...08:14 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
- Celebrities express grief on Noor Mukadam's 1st death anniversary07:10 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022