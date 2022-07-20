Videos of Abdullah Shafique singing famous Bollywood songs take the internet by storm

Pakistan opener remained in limelight after scoring 160* against Sri Lanka in Galle
LAHORE – Pakistani opener Abdullah Shafique garnered all praise after he scored an unbeaten 160 in the fourth inning, helping Team Green complete the target against Sri Lanka in Galle Test.

After storming the Lankan bowling order, Shafique surprised fans with his soulful voice as his singing clips are doing rounds on social sites.

The clip originally dated back to 2020, in which Abdullah won millions of hearts by singing Aye Khuda, while another video of Abdullah went viral in which he crooned the ever-lasting song Tera Mera Rishta Purana from the 2007 movie Awarapan.

The adorable clips were reshared by Abdullah’s fans after he propelled Team Pakistan to a convincing victory.

Pakistan earlier today outclassed the Lankan squad by four wickets in the first Test of a two-match series. Both sides will play each other in the final Test at the same venue from July 24.  

