Videos of Abdullah Shafique singing famous Bollywood songs take the internet by storm
Pakistan opener remained in limelight after scoring 160* against Sri Lanka in Galle
Share
LAHORE – Pakistani opener Abdullah Shafique garnered all praise after he scored an unbeaten 160 in the fourth inning, helping Team Green complete the target against Sri Lanka in Galle Test.
After storming the Lankan bowling order, Shafique surprised fans with his soulful voice as his singing clips are doing rounds on social sites.
The clip originally dated back to 2020, in which Abdullah won millions of hearts by singing Aye Khuda, while another video of Abdullah went viral in which he crooned the ever-lasting song Tera Mera Rishta Purana from the 2007 movie Awarapan.
July 19, 2022
The adorable clips were reshared by Abdullah’s fans after he propelled Team Pakistan to a convincing victory.
Video of Rashid Khan singing 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' ... 02:31 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
Pakistan entertainment has given a league of timeless classic stories that have swept the audience off their feet. The ...
Pakistan earlier today outclassed the Lankan squad by four wickets in the first Test of a two-match series. Both sides will play each other in the final Test at the same venue from July 24.
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Videos of Abdullah Shafique singing famous Bollywood songs take the ...08:14 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
- Army Chief inaugurates Tunneling Institute of Pakistan07:44 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
- Outrage after Indian students forced to remove bra before exam07:18 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
-
- OPPO announces UEFA partnership and commitment to celebrate beautiful ...06:46 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Amna Ilyas faces backlash over new bold photoshoot06:10 PM | 20 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022