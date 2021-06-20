Police deny Mandokhel's request for registering case against Firdous Ashiq Awan

KARACHI – Police in the Sindh capital Saturday refused to lodge a case against ruling party leader Firdous Ashiq Awan after PPP lawmaker Abdul Qadir Mandokhel registered a complaint about carrying out legal action.

A report of a private news channel cited that officials at the Saeedabad Police Station decided not to file a case against Punjab Chief Minister’s aide and have responded to PPP’s Mandokhel accordingly.

The officials added that said they had received the request of the PPP leader a few days ago, and after consulting with legal experts, they have declined to lodge a case under the complaint stated that Awan has tortured him during a television programme on June 9 besides giving life threats. It further stated that he got away from the prime time show in order to save his life.

Police officials after consulting with top cops decided that the case can only be registered in the federal capital as the incident took place there.

On June 09, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and PPP MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail took mainstream and social media by storm after the use of abusive language and physical altercation.

Later, Awan alleged that Mandokhel used foul language against her later father and her, which irked her. She also served a legal notice on PPP lawmaker over his 'extremely disrespectful, vulgar and provocatively indecent remarks against’ her during a talk show.

Firdous Ashiq Awan serves notice on Qadir ... 11:44 PM | 10 Jun, 2021 Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan has served a legal notice on PPP lawmaker ...

A video surfaced online showing the two political leaders engaging in an altercation on Javed Chaudhary’s current affairs show Kal Tak. It also showed CM’s aide slapping Mandokhel.

Both are holding each other responsible for the episode that has drawn massive criticism on social media. The PPP leader has been asked to retract his statement and make an unconditional apology.