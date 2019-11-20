Taylor Swift announced as Billboard’s first ever woman of the decade

We need to calm down because Taylor Swift is Billboard's first-ever Woman of the Decade!

She will be honoured at the 2019 Women in Music Event on December 12, 2019, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The Lover singer is being given the honour by Billboard in recognition of her illustrious professional career and commitment to social issues.

Swift has landed countless professional achievements, including five No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 this decade, five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, three worldwide stadium tours and two Billboard Woman of the Year Awards .

The Woman of the Decade Award isn't the only award the 29-year-old singer will soon be receiving. This month, she'll be honoured at the 2019 American Music Awards with the Artist of the Decade Award, where she'll also be performing a medley of her music.

Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, Nicki Minaj and more will also be honoured at the big event as well.

