02:27 PM | 20 Nov, 2022
CM Elahi hails COAS Bajwa’s role in ending Saudi ban on Tableeghi Jamaat
LAHORE – Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi appreciated the role of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for getting the ban lifted from the Tableeghi Jamaat in Saudi Arabia.

The chief minister made the comments while talking with the participants in a ceremony after inaugurating the triple-linked roads at Raiwind Pajian Chowk.

“I had requested army chief to talk with Saudi Arabia for lifting the ban on Tableeghi Jamaat,” the chief minister said, adding that COAS made the request to Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, who has accepted it.

Paying tribute to Gen Bajwa, who is going to retire this month, Elahi said that the religious services rendered by the army chief will always be remembered.

The chief minister maintained that the Tablighi Jamat is the face of all the Muslims across the globe adding that unfortunately due to few people the positive image of the Muslims was badly affected in the world.

