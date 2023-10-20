Pakistan vs Australia Live Streaming, World Cup 2023

Men in Green will look to bounce back in the World Cup 2023 clash in Bengaluru as they lock horns with Australia.

Australia is now in sixth place and Pakistan is fourth on the ICC World 2023 point standings.

Pakistan earlier lost to India by seven wickets, while Babar led squad suffered a severe setback for the next games as numerous players became ill and got hit with viral infections.

In the Pakistani camp, opener Abdullah Shafique is fit to play after he got a viral infection while Salman Agha, who was under the weather, along with benched opener Fakhar Zaman, is not playing the big game against Australia.

Earlier in World Cup 2023, Australia tumbled with back-to-back upsets and that’s without crossing 200 runs, but managed to outclass Sri Lanka.

AUS vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 Live Streaming in Pakistan

Online Platforms Android iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

AUS vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 Live Streaming in UK

Sky Sports will air the action between Pakistan, and Australia, with matches available on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Mix.

AUS vs PAK ODI World Cup 2023 Live Streaming in US

Please tune to Willow TV and ESPN+. Willow has the broadcast coverage, with ESPN+ delivering digitally on the app.

AUS vs PAK World Cup Live Streaming and Global TV coverage