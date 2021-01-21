Maya Ali thanks fans as she hits 5 million Instagram followers

Maya Ali is the latest celebrity to join the 5 million followers club on Instagram after Do Bol star Hira Mani. An avid social media user, Ali is one of the few stars who keeps treating the fans with gorgeous looks on her social media handles.

Ali is hands down one of the most beautiful actresses of Pakistan and dazzles in all of her avatars. With her impeccable acting skills, the fashionista always stands out with the beauty and style she possesses. The 31-year-old star has worked in dramas like Mann Mayal and Diyar-e-Dil, along with films like Teefa in Trouble and Parey Hut Love.

The Mann Mayal star looked like a dream as she struck poses, smiling from ear-to-ear while she thanked fans for their unconditional support, penning a gratitude note:

"Thank you for all the 5 million family. So grateful for all of you, and for all the love and appreciation you guys show me"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

The endearing post has won the hearts of her fans on social media, as they flooded the comment section with love for the actress.

Her upcoming drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat, starring Shehryar Munawar along side herself, is a gripping storyline with a buzzing romance and flawless acting prowess.