Zil Hajj moon will be sighted today in Karachi, says Fawad Ch’
ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has announced that the Zil Hajj moon will be sighted today (Yuesday) in Karachi and it’s peripheral areas.
In a tweet, the minister said that the birth of the new moon of Zil Hajj 1441 has already taken place at 10:33 pm according to the Pakistan standard time (PST).
ذُوالحجہ1441 ہجری کے چاند کی پیدائش (Birth of New Moon) پاکستان کے معیاری وقت کے مطابق رات 10:33 پر ہو چکی ہے. آج 21 جولائی کو پاکستان میں کراچی اور گرد و نواح کے مطلع میں چاند نظر آجائیگا، ہاں اگر بادل ہیں Ruet App ڈاؤن لوڈ کریں بالکل صحیح مقام دیکھیں— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 21, 2020
He added that as it is cloudy, people can use his ministry’s Ruet application to track the moon’s location.
It is pertinent to be mentioned here that Ruet e Hilal Committee is all set to sight Zil Hajj crescent today.
