Coronavirus cases rise to 497 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The coronavirus cases have mounted up to 497 in Pakistan.

According to media reports, 266 patients have been tested positive for the COVID-19 epidemic in Sindh, while the number of corona infected surged to 96 in Punjab. In Balochistan 92 people were tested positive, 23 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 in Gilgit-Baltistan, seven in Islamabad and one Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has confirmed three fatalities from the pandemic as he first two deaths were reported in Mardan and Hangu of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the latest casualty was from Karachi.

Karachi is unofficially locked down as all markets, shops and shopping malls have been shut down. Airport is closed and no mass movement is being allowed by the local authorities.

In, Lahore, the provincial government has already banned major shopping malls, markets and shops but still there is movement.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar are also witnessing strict measures against mass movement for the first time in Pakistan history.