CPEC project to go ahead despite global pandemic: FM Qureshi
Share
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would go ahead despite impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Talking to Chinese daily, the Global Times, he said the two countries were committed to the CPEC's scheduled construction plan.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the global pandemic could cause a slight slowdown but it would not have an impact on the CPEC in the long run.
He said all CPEC projects were being carried out in phases, expressing the confidence that the two all-weather strategic partners would march forward and eventually benefit the whole region.
Indian media did propaganda against CPEC that it was going to stop due to Coronavirus but Pakistan rejected Indian media reports, saying that it would continue as it was despite the pandemic of Coronavirus.
- China's Wuhan provides hope for rest of the world, says WHO chief11:49 AM | 22 Mar, 2020
- Section 144 imposed in Islamabad amid Coronavirus pandemic10:57 AM | 22 Mar, 2020
- Coronavirus death toll rises to over 11,000 across the globe10:31 AM | 22 Mar, 2020
- ‘Social distancing’: Punjab decides to close markets, shopping ...09:43 AM | 22 Mar, 2020
- President Alvi appeals nation to adopt preventive measures against ...08:52 AM | 22 Mar, 2020
- Mansha Pasha shares words of love and caution as Jibran Nasir tests ...01:17 PM | 21 Mar, 2020
- Kubra Khan shares tips to fight coronavirus scare06:21 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
- Feroze Khan claims he was offered the role of Danish in 'MPTH'06:07 PM | 20 Mar, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019