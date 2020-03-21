CPEC project to go ahead despite global pandemic: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would go ahead despite impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to Chinese daily, the Global Times, he said the two countries were committed to the CPEC's scheduled construction plan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the global pandemic could cause a slight slowdown but it would not have an impact on the CPEC in the long run.

He said all CPEC projects were being carried out in phases, expressing the confidence that the two all-weather strategic partners would march forward and eventually benefit the whole region.

Indian media did propaganda against CPEC that it was going to stop due to Coronavirus but Pakistan rejected Indian media reports, saying that it would continue as it was despite the pandemic of Coronavirus.