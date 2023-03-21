Banks in Pakistan to remain closed for four days this week

KARACHI – All commercial banks will remain closed for four days from March 23 (Thursday) on account of Pakistan Day and another day for Zakat deduction.

In a statement, the central bank said it will remain closed for public dealing on Friday, March 24, 2023, which will be observed as a ‘Bank Holiday’ for the purpose of deduction of Zakat.

As March 23 is already a bank holiday, Friday has now been declared another bank holiday since the 1st of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, which will be followed by Saturday and Sunday.

#SBP to remain closed for public dealing on Friday, March 24, 2023 for the purpose of Zakat deduction.

Details: https://t.co/GqD7KqeGY4 pic.twitter.com/cE8DZzWERe — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) March 21, 2023

SBP maintained that all banks/DFIs/MFBs will remain closed for public dealing on March 24, saying employees of the banks/DFIs/MFBs will attend the office on Bank Holiday treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing).

Branches of commercial banks will remain open on Saturday.