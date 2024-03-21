Canada updates eligibility criteria for Spousal Open Work Permit: Details inside

TORONTO - The government of Canada has updated the conditions required for the Spousal Open Work Permit apparently making it more difficult to secure the work permit.
One of the changes relates to the eligibility criteria for Spousal Open Work Permits (SOWPs). Presently, SOWPs were available to wives of foreign students participating in undergraduate and graduate programs.
As of March 19, it has been announced that partners and spouses of international students are only eligible for a SOWP under the revised regulations if their sponsor is enrolled in a master’s or doctorate program at an accredited university or polytechnic in Canada.
The changes come months after Canada announced a reduction in the issuance of student visas by 35 percent and are a continuation of the anti-immigration policy currently being pursued by the country.
In this regard, Undergraduate students’ spouses or partners are subject to specific exceptions; however, the major change confirms that the country is visibly discouraging immigration.
As far as the exemptions are concerned, spouses of undergraduate students in one of the following professional degree programs at a university are also eligible to apply for a SOWP:
It bears mentioning that those who applied for a SOWP before March 19 are still eligible if their partner meets the following conditions:
Moreover, these requirements are the same for current SOWP holders who apply to extend their existing permits.
1 US Dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.6, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 352.9, 1 SAR to PKR 73.85, and 1 AED to PKR 75.6.
USD to PKR
Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 21, 2024, Thursday.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 352.9 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.60 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.6
|281.6
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.9
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.19
|749.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.