Canada updates eligibility criteria for Spousal Open Work Permit: Details inside

TORONTO - The government of Canada has updated the conditions required for the Spousal Open Work Permit apparently making it more difficult to secure the work permit.

One of the changes relates to the eligibility criteria for Spousal Open Work Permits (SOWPs). Presently, SOWPs were available to wives of foreign students participating in undergraduate and graduate programs.

As of March 19, it has been announced that partners and spouses of international students are only eligible for a SOWP under the revised regulations if their sponsor is enrolled in a master’s or doctorate program at an accredited university or polytechnic in Canada.

The changes come months after Canada announced a reduction in the issuance of student visas by 35 percent and are a continuation of the anti-immigration policy currently being pursued by the country.

In this regard, Undergraduate students’ spouses or partners are subject to specific exceptions; however, the major change confirms that the country is visibly discouraging immigration.

As far as the exemptions are concerned, spouses of undergraduate students in one of the following professional degree programs at a university are also eligible to apply for a SOWP:

Doctor of Medicine (MD)

Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS, DMD)

Doctor of Optometry (OD)

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM)

Pharmacy (PharmD, BS, BSc, BPharm)

Bachelor of Law or Juris Doctor (LLB, JD, BCL)

Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN, BSN, BNSc)

Bachelor of Engineering (B. Eng., BE, BASc)

Bachelor of Education (B. Ed.)

It bears mentioning that those who applied for a SOWP before March 19 are still eligible if their partner meets the following conditions:

Has a valid study permit

Is eligible for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP)

Is a full-time student at one of these types of schools

A public post-secondary school, such as a college or university, or CEGEP in Quebec

A private college-level school in Quebec

A Canadian private school that can legally award degrees under provincial law (for example, a bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree)

Moreover, these requirements are the same for current SOWP holders who apply to extend their existing permits.