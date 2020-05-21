Balochistan extends ongoing smart lockdown till June 2
10:43 AM | 21 May, 2020
Balochistan extends ongoing smart lockdown till June 2
QUETTA – Following the increase in coronavirus cases, the Government of Balochistan has decided to extend ongoing smart lockdown in the province till 2nd of June to contain the growing number of corona infected cases.

According to notification of Home and Tribal Affairs Department, all shopping malls markets, shops, stores outlets etc will be open from 08:00 hours to 1800 hours after Ramadan.

“All public gatherings, inter-city and inter-province travel and religious gatherings will continue to be banned,” read the notification.

