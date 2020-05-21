Balochistan extends ongoing smart lockdown till June 2
10:43 AM | 21 May, 2020
Share
QUETTA – Following the increase in coronavirus cases, the Government of Balochistan has decided to extend ongoing smart lockdown in the province till 2nd of June to contain the growing number of corona infected cases.
According to notification of Home and Tribal Affairs Department, all shopping malls markets, shops, stores outlets etc will be open from 08:00 hours to 1800 hours after Ramadan.
“All public gatherings, inter-city and inter-province travel and religious gatherings will continue to be banned,” read the notification.
- Punjab announces special pardon ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr12:01 AM | 22 May, 2020
-
- PIA offers 10pc discount on Eid flights for all medics11:16 PM | 21 May, 2020
- Pakistan Railways reopens reservation counters – VIDEO10:22 PM | 21 May, 2020
- Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 24, says Pakistan's Science ...09:39 PM | 21 May, 2020
Pakistani celebs pay tribute to frontline workers in the best way possible
02:55 PM | 21 May, 2020
- Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara 'expecting first baby'01:58 PM | 21 May, 2020
- Gohar Rasheed, Osman Khalid Butt don’t feel threatened by the ...06:53 PM | 20 May, 2020
- Gregory Tyree Boyce, 'Twilight' actor, found dead with girlfriend02:46 PM | 20 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020