False flag operation from India to divert world’s attention from IOJ&K genocide imminent: PM Imran
Web Desk
09:16 AM | 21 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that a false flag operation was imminent from India in order to divert world attention away from its ongoing genocide in IOJK..  

In a tweet, he said 15 homes torched by Indian Occupation forces in Srinagar as 900 thousands (900K) security forces subject Kashmiris to brutal oppression.

prime Minister Imran Khan said Modi's Hindutva Supremacist Occupation Government is committing war crimes in IOJ&K including changing the demography in violation of the 4th Geneva Convention.

