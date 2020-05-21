False flag operation from India to divert world’s attention from IOJ&K genocide imminent: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that a false flag operation was imminent from India in order to divert world attention away from its ongoing genocide in IOJK..

In a tweet, he said 15 homes torched by Indian Occupation forces in Srinagar as 900 thousands (900K) security forces subject Kashmiris to brutal oppression.

I am reiterating again that a false flag operation is imminent from India in order to divert world attention away from its ongoing genocide in IOJK. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 20, 2020

prime Minister Imran Khan said Modi's Hindutva Supremacist Occupation Government is committing war crimes in IOJ&K including changing the demography in violation of the 4th Geneva Convention.