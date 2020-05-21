Sugar Inquiry Commission to present its final report before PM Imran today

ISLAMABAD - Sugar inquiry commission is expected to present the final report of sugar scandal to Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Thursday).

According to media reports, the commission has completed the forensic process of the sugar scandal.

Earlier, the Sugar Inquiry Commission sought four more days to submit the final report.

Sugar mill owners, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Federal Minister Asad Umar, Adviser to PM Abdul Razak Dawood and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had appeared before the commission on the issue of sugar subsidy.

Earlier, the deadline to submit the report was the third week of May as the first deadline, April 25, for the Inquiry Commission report was extended at the request of the Commission.

On Wedneswday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan said the forensic report on sugar scandal may be presented before the Cabinet during its meeting today (Thursday).

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was for the first time in the 70 years history of the country that any government conducted across the board inquiry into the mega sugar scandal and made it public.

The special assistant said after looking into the report, the beneficiary of the scandal would be exposed.