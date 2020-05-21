Pakistan court to announce verdict in MQM’s Imran Farooq murder case in June
Web Desk
01:20 PM | 21 May, 2020
Pakistan court to announce verdict in MQM’s Imran Farooq murder case in June
Share

ISLAMABAD – An accountability court on Thursday reserved its verdict in a case related to murder of MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq in London nine years ago.

The court will announce the verdict on June 18 as trial in the case has been completed after FIA Prosecutor Khawaja Imtiaz submitted final arguments today.

Imtiaz argued that the evidence authenticated the earlier confessional statement as both are interlinked.

He further said that suspects were supported chasing the slain leader in the CCTV footage on the same evening, adding that the same accused were seen by the eye witnesses near the residence of Imran Farooq in London.

The same evening the suspects left for Sri Lanka from the UK, he concluded.

Earlier this year, a team of Scotland Yard officers reached Pakistan to facilitate the trial being held in both UK and Pakistan after both sides agreed to cooperate on the matter.

MQM leader’s wife, Shumaila Farooq, was also interviewed from London during the lengthy trial.

The three accused, Mohsin Ali Syed, Moazzam Ali Khan, and Khalid Shamim, are currently in police custody.

Imran Farooq was found murdered near his home in North London on 16 September 2010.

More From This Category
Punjab announces special pardon ahead of ...
12:01 AM | 22 May, 2020
Complete Sugar Inquiry Report 2020
11:31 PM | 21 May, 2020
PIA offers 10pc discount on Eid flights for all ...
11:16 PM | 21 May, 2020
Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 24, says ...
09:39 PM | 21 May, 2020
Pakistan Railways reopens reservation counters ...
10:22 PM | 21 May, 2020
54 districts of Pakistan affected by locust ...
09:16 PM | 21 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani celebs pay tribute to frontline workers in the best way possible
02:55 PM | 21 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr