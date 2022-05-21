PTI workers protest as Islamabad police ‘surround’ Imran Khan’s house in midnight action (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – A contingent of reportedly surrounded the residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in late night action as political tension continues to heighten in the country.

Ather Kazmi, a senior journalist, shared a video on his Facebook page and claimed that police had launched mid-night operation in Bani-Gala for suspected arrest of Imran Khan.

The video also shows charged PTI supporters roaming around the Khan’s house by carrying wooden sticks.

One of the supporters can be heard saying that police had cordoned off Bani Gala to arrest Khan, adding that “PTI Tigers” are on the frontline to protect their leaders.

Police will have to face the PTI workers first before taking Imran Khan into custody, he said.

Ather Kazmi also revealed that Khan had headed to Peshawar after the Multan rally as there were reports of a police action in Bani Gala.

He added that the PTI chief would announce the date for long-awaited march from the capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police said that a routine search operation was carried out in Bani Gala for checking of people.

Police also rejected the claims that operation was launched against the people staying in tents outside the Khan's house.