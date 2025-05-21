KHUZDAR — A tragic terror attack in Khuzdar, Balochistan claimed lives of at least five people, including three schoolchildren, after a school bus was targeted earlier today, and it turned out to be Indian backed proxies who did bloodbath in southwestern Pakistan.

According to initial reports, several other children sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment at nearby hospitals. Security forces and rescue teams responded swiftly to the scene, cordoning off the area and launching an immediate investigation.

A statement shared by ISPR revealed proxy militants backed by Indian intelligence agencies targeting school vehicle, which is part of a broader strategy to spread fear and destabilize the region, especially after the failure of recent militant operations such as Operation Bunyan um Masroor.

Security analysts believe that such attacks are designed to undermine Pakistan’s internal stability by focusing on soft targets, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Officials allege that these proxy elements are being used to wage a campaign of state-sponsored terrorism against civilians, particularly children.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Armed Forces vowed to bring all those involved in planning, supporting, or executing the attack to justice. “The use of terrorism as a state policy is reprehensible,” the statement said. “The perpetrators and their sponsors will be hunted down and held accountable.”

The government has also pledged to expose the alleged foreign involvement in this act of terror on international platforms. National leaders and civil society have condemned the attack, offering prayers for the victims and reaffirming support for Pakistan’s security forces.