Huge fire guts more than 100 huts in Karachi's Teen Hatti slum
Web Desk
09:53 AM | 21 Nov, 2021
Huge fire guts more than 100 huts in Karachi's Teen Hatti slum
Share

KARACHI – A huge fire erupted in a slum in the southern port city of Karachi, destroying more than 100 huts, local media said.

Reports quoting metropolis central fire station officials said the fire erupted in the dwellings along the Lyari River, in the neighborhood.

Fire trucks rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames after several hours but before the firefighters could drench the blaze, it had gutted around 100 shanties. Further investigations are underway to probe the incident.

Meanwhile, the slum also witnessed chaos as residents cried for help and tried to save their belongings. Last year, a similar fire had gutted over 150 huts in the same shantytown.

Experts said such incidents happen in light of cold weather as people living in the makeshift huts light fires to keep warm.

University professor, former judge among 5 ... 11:56 AM | 12 Aug, 2021

KARACHI - At least five members of a family including Jinnah University professor Farhat Mirza and a retired judge ...

In Sindh capital, thousands live in open areas along the Lyari, some makeshift residencies have tin roofs while a majority of them are made up of cane, burlap, and plastic.

More From This Category
3 coal miners gunned down in Balochistan’s ...
11:51 AM | 21 Nov, 2021
Czech model sentenced for drug trafficking walks ...
10:48 AM | 21 Nov, 2021
Govt bars pharmaceutical companies from giving ...
10:28 AM | 21 Nov, 2021
Pakistan logs 313 new Covid infections, 4 deaths ...
09:28 AM | 21 Nov, 2021
Pakistan denies Indian media reports on seizure ...
11:20 PM | 20 Nov, 2021
Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum takes charge as ISI DG as ...
08:36 PM | 20 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Tom and Jerry's real names revealed
10:10 PM | 20 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr