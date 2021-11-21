Huge fire guts more than 100 huts in Karachi's Teen Hatti slum

KARACHI – A huge fire erupted in a slum in the southern port city of Karachi, destroying more than 100 huts, local media said.

Reports quoting metropolis central fire station officials said the fire erupted in the dwellings along the Lyari River, in the neighborhood.

Fire trucks rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames after several hours but before the firefighters could drench the blaze, it had gutted around 100 shanties. Further investigations are underway to probe the incident.

Meanwhile, the slum also witnessed chaos as residents cried for help and tried to save their belongings. Last year, a similar fire had gutted over 150 huts in the same shantytown.

Experts said such incidents happen in light of cold weather as people living in the makeshift huts light fires to keep warm.

In Sindh capital, thousands live in open areas along the Lyari, some makeshift residencies have tin roofs while a majority of them are made up of cane, burlap, and plastic.