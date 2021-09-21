Panah: KP plans separate shelter places for transgender persons
Web Desk
07:11 PM | 21 Sep, 2021
Panah: KP plans separate shelter places for transgender persons
PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government intends to set up separate shelter places under the Panagah programme, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan, for homeless transgender persons.

Neelam Khan Toru, chairperson of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Panahgah Welfare Board, expressed it during a meeting with Advocate General KP Shamail Butt on Monday.

She said that the government was providing accommodation and food to the homeless, who had been earlier living on roads.

She termed the establishment of the Panahgah Welfare Board a historical decision of the PTI government, adding that the move had won the hearts of the poor.

Toru said that people from other cities, who could not bear the expense of hotels or hostels, could also take shelter at Panagah.

