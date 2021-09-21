Panah: KP plans separate shelter places for transgender persons
Share
PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government intends to set up separate shelter places under the Panagah programme, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan, for homeless transgender persons.
Neelam Khan Toru, chairperson of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Panahgah Welfare Board, expressed it during a meeting with Advocate General KP Shamail Butt on Monday.
She said that the government was providing accommodation and food to the homeless, who had been earlier living on roads.
She termed the establishment of the Panahgah Welfare Board a historical decision of the PTI government, adding that the move had won the hearts of the poor.
Toru said that people from other cities, who could not bear the expense of hotels or hostels, could also take shelter at Panagah.
PM Imran visits Islamabad panagah, eats food ... 09:36 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to provide best and quality services to deserving people ...
- Taliban vow stern action against fighters who removed Pakistan flag ...10:35 PM | 21 Sep, 2021
- ‘Disappointed yet again,’ says Babar Azam after ECB calls of ...10:17 PM | 21 Sep, 2021
-
- Avenfield case – NAB to auction Nawaz Sharif’s properties in ...09:25 PM | 21 Sep, 2021
- Babar Masih wins Pakistan silver medal at IBSF 6-Red Snooker World Cup08:42 PM | 21 Sep, 2021
- Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer spark marriage rumours05:00 PM | 21 Sep, 2021
- Birthday wishes pour in for Kareena Kapoor Khan03:16 PM | 21 Sep, 2021
- Juhi Chawla shares a throwback clip from her first TV show03:47 PM | 21 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021