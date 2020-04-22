Jaya Bhattacharya goes bald during coronavirus lockdown

MUMBAI - Indian popular TV actress Jaya Bhattacharya has recently shaved her head during the coronavirus lockdown. Jaya shared a video of herself on Instagram and "I actually never cared for my looks. The acting matters to me, the other work that I do matters to me."

Jaya Bhattacharya is known for playing the role of the antagonist in popular tele-series like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' and 'Jhansi Ki Rani'. The actress, who was last seen in 'Delhi Crime', has shaved her head during the COVID-19 lockdown. Jaya shared a video of herself where she spoke about how difficult it is for her to maintain her hair. The actress who's an ardent dog lover said, "Every time I come home after feeding the dogs or distributing the ration - be it day or night, I make it a point to wash my hair. And everybody in our home, we soak our clothes in soap and hot water and we bath from head to toe. It is getting very difficult for me to maintain my hair. I had taken a decision yesterday and let us see how far I can go."

Sharing the video on her social media, she wrote, "#surprise wanted to do this since ages but never had enough motivation This helps me work more freely & better".

As seen in the video, Jaya spoke about how she never really cared about her looks and it's only the work she does that matters to her. She also revealed that her kids often ask her to maintain her good looks as she's an actor and has also threatened to not speak to her again if she cuts her hair. Jaya also went onto to list a few other reasons like not being able to find a rubber band and sweating too much. She concludes the video by saying, "Will use wigs while shooting, have often done that anyways."

