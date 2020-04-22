Jaya Bhattacharya goes bald during coronavirus lockdown
Share
MUMBAI - Indian popular TV actress Jaya Bhattacharya has recently shaved her head during the coronavirus lockdown. Jaya shared a video of herself on Instagram and "I actually never cared for my looks. The acting matters to me, the other work that I do matters to me."
Jaya Bhattacharya is known for playing the role of the antagonist in popular tele-series like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' and 'Jhansi Ki Rani'. The actress, who was last seen in 'Delhi Crime', has shaved her head during the COVID-19 lockdown. Jaya shared a video of herself where she spoke about how difficult it is for her to maintain her hair. The actress who's an ardent dog lover said, "Every time I come home after feeding the dogs or distributing the ration - be it day or night, I make it a point to wash my hair. And everybody in our home, we soak our clothes in soap and hot water and we bath from head to toe. It is getting very difficult for me to maintain my hair. I had taken a decision yesterday and let us see how far I can go."
Sharing the video on her social media, she wrote, "#surprise wanted to do this since ages but never had enough motivation This helps me work more freely & better".
View this post on Instagram
#surprise wanted to do this since ages but never had enough motivation This helps me work more freely & better #monday #mondaymotivation #feedthehomeless #feedthehungry #feedstrays #feedstraydogs #feedstrayanimals #coronatime #covid19mumbai #lockdowndiaries #lockdownextended #doyourbit #behelpful #weiredtimes #doyourbest #lifeisbeautiful #lifeisbeautiful as you make @ankitbathla10 SORRY
As seen in the video, Jaya spoke about how she never really cared about her looks and it's only the work she does that matters to her. She also revealed that her kids often ask her to maintain her good looks as she's an actor and has also threatened to not speak to her again if she cuts her hair. Jaya also went onto to list a few other reasons like not being able to find a rubber band and sweating too much. She concludes the video by saying, "Will use wigs while shooting, have often done that anyways."
What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section below.
- UN chief extends warmest wishes to Muslims on Ramazan’s eve10:04 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- 1st Ramadan-ul-Mubark on Saturday, announces Ruet-e-Hilal09:57 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- Zalmi Foundation hands over 50,000 masks, protective gear to ...08:29 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- China to donate additional US$30 m to WHO against COVID-1907:39 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- Abdullah Asim of Coboot Media --- A Story of Unshaken Faith07:38 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- I have a huge crush on Mahira Khan and it’s been 10 years: Ali Abbas04:27 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- Mohsin Abbas Haider & Shyraa Roy's 'Kamli' is all set release after ...02:12 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- Faryal Makhdoom hits back at trollers, says find someone else to bug02:00 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020
- Seven food items that boost and improve your immune system01:26 PM | 10 Apr, 2020