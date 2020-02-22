Indian forces turn whole valley of Occupied Kashmir into jail, says PM Imran
Web Desk
08:20 AM | 22 Feb, 2020
Indian forces turn whole valley of Occupied Kashmir into jail, says PM Imran
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Kashmir issue is the major impediment to trade cooperation between Pakistan and India.

In an interview with Belgian channel VRT, he said Indian forces have turned the whole valley of Occupied Kashmir into a jail.

The Prime Minister regretted that India is denying Kashmiris their just right of self-determination in line with UN resolutions as well as the promises made by Indian leaders.

Imran Khan said he does not see much hope from the current Modi government in India to resolve the Kashmir issue, because he has an extremist ideology of RSS.

He said the founding fathers of RSS were inspired by the racist Arian philosophy of Hitler and this is why they have put eight million Kashmiris, who are Muslims, in an open prison, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The Prime Minister, however, hoped that in future an Indian government and a strong leadership would want the Kashmir dispute to be resolved.

About Pakistan’s economic situation, he said the last year was very difficult for the government but now the current account deficit has been brought down by 75 percent in one year, adding that Pakistan’s economy will show signs of recovery this year.

More From This Category
Indian troops kill two youth in occupied Kashmir
10:41 AM | 22 Feb, 2020
5 terrorists killed in CTD operation in Peshawar
09:59 AM | 22 Feb, 2020
Indian forces turn whole valley of Occupied ...
08:20 AM | 22 Feb, 2020
Pakistan welcomes announcement of US -Taliban ...
11:46 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
PSL5 – Match 3: Sultans beat Qalandars by five ...
09:20 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
FATF maintains Pakistan’s status in Grey list ...
09:15 PM | 21 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
FBR sends notices to 24 bridal dress designers for allegedly evading tax
04:17 PM | 21 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr