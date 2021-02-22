Incarcerated Haleem Adil shifted to hospital after complaining of chest pain
KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday shifted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi.
PTI leader was shifted to the NICVD after he complained of angina. Sheikh was arrested for allegedly barging into a polling station amid the PS-88 constituency by-elections and transferred to jail yesterday on judicial remand.
On the other hand, ruling party lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman shared his apprehensions that Sheikh's life is in danger after he met him at the hospital following the news of chest pain.
Zaman also condemned the incident where reportedly a snake was found in the cell of Haleem Adil.
A case had been registered against Haleem Adil Sheikh under terrorism charges. The election commission took strict action against Sheikh for violating the code of conduct during by-elections.
