Pharmacy employee beaten up for leaking customer’s phone number
Share
FAISALABAD – An employee at a pharmacy in Faisalabad was beaten up on Wednesday night for allegedly spreading the number of a female customer.
The group of men in CCTV footage can be seen beating and dragging the employee. They claimed that their relative had purchased medicine from the store with the prescription that contained her number. She said she received several messages from unknown numbers including that of the pharmacy employee.
The accused employee denied any involvement in spreading of the woman’s number and has registered a case with the Sargodha Road Police Station, claiming that the men had beaten him, stolen Rs 20,000 from his pocket and broke his watch and mobile phone.
Police have registered the case and are investigating.
Peshawar men send out marriage invites without ... 06:46 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
PESHAWAR – Police have arrested three men in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital for ‘Ghag,’ an inhumane ...
- At least 32 dead, over 100 injured as twin suicide attacks rock ...11:56 AM | 22 Jan, 2021
- ‘Elite aunties’ get a new challenge from Shaniera Akram – who ...11:33 AM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Stick to US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pakistan urges Biden11:10 AM | 22 Jan, 2021
-
-
-
-
- Celebs call out 'elite aunties' of Cannoli for demeaning their café ...08:45 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021