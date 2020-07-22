Shahzad Akbar appointed as PM’s adviser on accountability, interior with status of minister

ISLAMABAD – In a fresh reshuffling, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior has been promoted as adviser on same fields with the status of federal minister with immediate effect.

A notification states, “… the President, on the advice of the Prime Minister, has been pleased to appoint Mirza Shahzad Akbar as Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, with the status of Federal Minister, with immediate effect”.

As he has been made adviser, as per the notification, Akbar will cease to hold the office of the special assistant.

“Consequent upon his appointment as Adviser to the Prime Minister, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, shall cease to hold the office of the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior,” read the notification.

The government also appointed advisor to the PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam as special assistant for climate change