The Zardari family sent beauty crates of mangoes to beauty influencer

06:09 PM | 22 Jun, 2020
The Zardari family sent beauty crates of mangoes to beauty influencer
Share

East of West, mangoes are the best! Mango is called “The King of Fruit,” and Pakistan is among the top producers of this fruit.

End of the May is the time of the year, when the summer heat is at its peak and so is the mango season. We love our juicy mangoes, and we make sure they become everyone's favourite as well.

Recently, Mona Kattan, co-founder of cosmetic brand Huda Beauty shared a video on Instagram of mango crates, delivered especially to her from farms in Tando Allahayar, Pakistan. 

Surprisingly, the delivery she received yesterday was sent by none other than, Bilawal, Bakhtawar and 'President' Asif Zardari.

"Thank you so much President Asif Ali Zardari & Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari. I LOVE MANGOES!" read the caption of her story.

We wonder how the Kattan's even know the Zardari clan?

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Ali Zafar shares a memory of his with the late ...
01:31 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
'Lucifer' season five to release on Netflix in ...
12:16 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
Mohib Mirza shares that he doesn't know where his ...
11:51 AM | 24 Jun, 2020
Indian music industry have arrogantly entitled ...
11:34 AM | 24 Jun, 2020
Golden Globes 2021 postponed to February
11:13 AM | 24 Jun, 2020
Jibran is very supportive and doesn't make false ...
12:40 PM | 24 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar shares a memory of his with the late Sushant Singh Rajput
01:31 PM | 24 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr