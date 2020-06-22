The Zardari family sent beauty crates of mangoes to beauty influencer

East of West, mangoes are the best! Mango is called “The King of Fruit,” and Pakistan is among the top producers of this fruit.

End of the May is the time of the year, when the summer heat is at its peak and so is the mango season. We love our juicy mangoes, and we make sure they become everyone's favourite as well.

Recently, Mona Kattan, co-founder of cosmetic brand Huda Beauty shared a video on Instagram of mango crates, delivered especially to her from farms in Tando Allahayar, Pakistan.

Surprisingly, the delivery she received yesterday was sent by none other than, Bilawal, Bakhtawar and 'President' Asif Zardari.

"Thank you so much President Asif Ali Zardari & Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari. I LOVE MANGOES!" read the caption of her story.

We wonder how the Kattan's even know the Zardari clan?

