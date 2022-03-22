Azerbaijan’s defence minister, Kyrgyzstan’s FM call on Pakistan Army Chief

ISLAMABAD – Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Foreign Minister of Republic of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev and separately called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, the military media wing said Tuesday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said the top commander discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields during the meeting with Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

Gen Bajwa said Islamabad values its relations with Baku in light of religious affinity, common values, geostrategic significance. Both sides vowed to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.

His Excellency Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.



Furthermore, Army Chief termed OIC’s 48th CFM session a historic development for addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and bringing the international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solutions to emerging challenges in the region.

Azeri minister also acknowledged Pakistan’s role in regional stability and promised to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation between two sides.

In another similar development, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev also called on COAS Bajwa.

H.E. Ruslan Kazakbaev. Foreign Minister of Republic of Kyrgyzstan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today. During the meeting, military to military relations, regional security situation



Matters of mutual interest including military ties, regional security situation and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed, ISPR said.

Both sides also reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.