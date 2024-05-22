FM Ishaq Dar arrives in Bishkek to meet injured Pakistani students after mob violence

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has landed in Kyrgyzstan capital as over 300 Pakistani students have rushed home from Bishkek after mob attacked hostels occupied by international students.
Dar, who earlier postponed the visit to Central Asian nation, traveled to meet with Pakistani nationals, including students receiving medical treatment for injuries from recent events in Kyrgyzstan.
FM Dar visited the National Hospital in Bishkek to see Shahzaib, a Pakistani textile worker injured during recent mob violence. Kyrgyz authorities agreed to discharge him for further treatment in Pakistan. He is expected to travel back with the deputy prime minister on a special aircraft.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has repatriated 347 more students from violence-stricken Bishkek, with two separate flights arriving at Islamabad International Airport on Tuesday.
The country's national flag carrier scheduled two additional flights to bring back more Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan, one to Islamabad and another to Lahore.
