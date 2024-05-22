Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif to attend funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi today

ISLAMABAD/TEHRAN – The funeral prayers of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, country's foreign minister, governor and other officials will be offered in Tehran today where Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the final rites of deceased Iranian leader.

Funeral commemorations for President Raisi is due today as Tehran is struggling with the loss of two key leaders at a critical time.

Thousands of Iranians gathered in Tabriz to mourn President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in the crash. Raisi will be buried in Mashhad on Thursday evening, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei leading the funeral prayer.

A high-level delegation from Pakistan, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will attend the ceremonies on Wednesday, honoring the late President and other victims.

As per media reports, President Raisi’s chopper was torched in the crash while all members were said to be burnt.

Ebrahim Raisi, 63, was elected president in 2021. Since taking office, he has tightened morality laws, overseen a violent crackdown on anti-government protests, and pushed forward with nuclear negotiations with world powers.

A Turkish drone identified a heat source suspected to be the helicopter wreckage and shared the coordinates with Iranian authorities, per report.