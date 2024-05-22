Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif to attend funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi today

ISLAMABAD/TEHRAN – The funeral prayers of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, country's foreign minister, governor and other officials will be offered in Tehran today where Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the final rites of deceased Iranian leader.
Funeral commemorations for President Raisi is due today as Tehran is struggling with the loss of two key leaders at a critical time.
Thousands of Iranians gathered in Tabriz to mourn President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in the crash. Raisi will be buried in Mashhad on Thursday evening, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei leading the funeral prayer.
A high-level delegation from Pakistan, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will attend the ceremonies on Wednesday, honoring the late President and other victims.
As per media reports, President Raisi’s chopper was torched in the crash while all members were said to be burnt.
Ebrahim Raisi, 63, was elected president in 2021. Since taking office, he has tightened morality laws, overseen a violent crackdown on anti-government protests, and pushed forward with nuclear negotiations with world powers.
A Turkish drone identified a heat source suspected to be the helicopter wreckage and shared the coordinates with Iranian authorities, per report.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|277.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.34
|748.34
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.3
|912.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.34
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.11
|172.11
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|731.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.98
|26.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.97
|308.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
