Search

Pakistan

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif to attend funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi today

Web Desk
08:42 AM | 22 May, 2024
Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif to attend funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi today

ISLAMABAD/TEHRAN – The funeral prayers of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, country's foreign minister, governor and other officials will be offered in Tehran today where Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the final rites of deceased Iranian leader.

Funeral commemorations for President Raisi is due today as Tehran is struggling with the loss of two key leaders at a critical time.

Thousands of Iranians gathered in Tabriz to mourn President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in the crash. Raisi will be buried in Mashhad on Thursday evening, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei leading the funeral prayer.

A high-level delegation from Pakistan, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will attend the ceremonies on Wednesday, honoring the late President and other victims.

As per media reports, President Raisi’s chopper was torched in the crash while all members were said to be burnt.

Ebrahim Raisi, 63, was elected president in 2021. Since taking office, he has tightened morality laws, overseen a violent crackdown on anti-government protests, and pushed forward with nuclear negotiations with world powers.

A Turkish drone identified a heat source suspected to be the helicopter wreckage and shared the coordinates with Iranian authorities, per report.

Pakistan declares national mourning over tragic death of Iranian President Raisi

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

10:20 AM | 22 May, 2024

My Impact Meter's CEO, Kanwal Cheema, Honored at Dinner with ...

09:28 AM | 22 May, 2024

FM Ishaq Dar arrives in Bishkek to meet injured Pakistani students ...

09:11 AM | 22 May, 2024

FIR lodged against attack on PTI's Raoof Hasan in Islamabad

08:42 AM | 22 May, 2024

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif to attend funeral of Iranian President ...

11:45 PM | 21 May, 2024

PTI President Parvez Elahi walks free from Kot Lakhpat Jail as LHC ...

11:19 PM | 21 May, 2024

Shuttle service announced for Karachi lawyers

Pakistan

11:59 PM | 19 May, 2024

Fire at Lahore's Sabzazar grid station leaves most parts of city in ...

10:51 PM | 19 May, 2024

Pakistani politician faces trial in UK over alleged child sex offences

02:37 PM | 20 May, 2024

FBR deputy commissioner robbed on Peshawar Ring Road

08:09 PM | 21 May, 2024

CCTV footage of attack on Raoof Hasan goes viral

04:23 PM | 21 May, 2024

Iqrarul Hassan allegedly attacked by Haq Khatib’s followers in ...

09:45 PM | 19 May, 2024

PM Shehbaz 'waiting with great anxiety for good news' from Iran after ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:42 AM | 22 May, 2024

Tens of thousands attend funeral for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran

Gold & Silver

03:11 PM | 21 May, 2024

Gold prices plunge in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 22 May 2024

 Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 277.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.34 748.34
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.3 912.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.34 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.11 172.11
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 731.13
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.98 26.28
Swiss Franc CHF 305.97 308.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: