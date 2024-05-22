Search

FIR lodged against attack on PTI's Raoof Hasan in Islamabad

09:11 AM | 22 May, 2024
FIR lodged against attack on PTI's Raoof Hasan in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – The FIR of a blade attack on Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf spokesperson and Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan was lodged at Abpara police station.

Police and other law enforcement agencies in capital city are in action as PTI key leader was injured in what his party termed as an attack on his life.

The FIR was lodged under sections 324, 109 and 34 at Islamabad police station. Raoof told police that it was a preplanned attack by group of 4 men in the G-seven sector. He said the accused appeared to be transgenders and attacked him with the intent to cut his jugular vein.

He mentioned having no grudge against anyone, calling for action against those involved in the attack. Raoof also demanded security in the wake of attack.

PTI leaders termed the attack very shameful and reprehensible in a social media post, sharing footage of Hasan bleeding from the face, with anchor Shahid Masood by his side.

They condemned the violence as an assault on free speech, democracy, and the rule of law, vowing that such tactics would not deter them from their cause.

Senior Superintendent of Police Hassan Jahangir Wattoo told the media that the incident's footage was being analysed for further details, and geo-fencing will be done.

CCTV footage posted by PTI supported the police account, showing Hasan being attacked by four individuals who appeared to be from the transgender community. 

PML-N also condemned the attack, emphasizing the need for an investigation. PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan reported that Hasan suffered three cuts on his right cheek and was receiving stitches.

