Argentina denies reports of buying JF-17 Thunder jets from Pakistan

Argentina has rejected reports claiming that it is going to buy JF-17 Thunder aircraft from Pakistan.

The statement comes days after a number of media outlets reported that Argentina was planning to buy a dozen fighter jets, being jointly manufactured by Pakistan and China.

Reports claimed the Argentine government had allocated $664 million in its budget for fiscal year 20211 to buy 12 JF-17 'Block-III' fighters. The JF-17 Block-III is the latest variant of the type and features new electronically scanned radar and also more advanced electronics.

However, the Argentine ministry of defense issued a statement on Tuesday, stating: “The Argentine Air Force had not selected a preferred fighter yet”.

The statement said that the ministry has requested the inclusion of funds for the acquisition of multipurpose fighter aircraft, for the surveillance and control of the airspace in the budge.

The ministry further clarified that nothing has been issued regarding the purchase of supersonic aircraft of any origin and is in the technical-economic and financial evaluation stage of five alternatives.