Pakistan Railways cuts train fare by 30% for Eid

LAHORE – Newly-appointed Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has announced 30 percent cut in train fares during three days of Eid.

The Eidul Fitr is expected to fall on May 2 or 3.

The minister made the announcement while talking to journalists on Friday and also shared his plan to reevaluate the trains outsourced by the PTI government during its tenure.

He also regretted that no progress was made on mega ML-1 project under CPEC during the tenure of the previous government.

Rafique also challenged his predecessors Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Azam Swati to hold live debate on the progress of railways.

He also held the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) responsible for no progress on development projects, adding that government officers are afraid of NAB’s harassment approach.