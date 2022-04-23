Pakistan Railways cuts train fare by 30% for Eid
Share
LAHORE – Newly-appointed Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has announced 30 percent cut in train fares during three days of Eid.
The Eidul Fitr is expected to fall on May 2 or 3.
The minister made the announcement while talking to journalists on Friday and also shared his plan to reevaluate the trains outsourced by the PTI government during its tenure.
He also regretted that no progress was made on mega ML-1 project under CPEC during the tenure of the previous government.
Rafique also challenged his predecessors Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Azam Swati to hold live debate on the progress of railways.
He also held the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) responsible for no progress on development projects, adding that government officers are afraid of NAB’s harassment approach.
Pakistan Railways launches first ever ‘Reefer ... 08:17 AM | 11 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – As a major breakthrough in national logistics & cargo infrastructure, Pakistan Railways successfully ...
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- US welcomes NSC statement ruling out ‘foreign conspiracy’ in ...12:21 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan Railways cuts train fare by 30% for Eid12:02 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
- Three Pakistani soldiers martyred in terrorists' firing from ...11:27 AM | 23 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz expresses concerns as Pakistan reports first polio case in ...11:04 AM | 23 Apr, 2022
- Over 80,000 Pakistanis to perform Hajj 2022 as Saudi Arabia announces ...10:28 AM | 23 Apr, 2022
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in latest snap06:25 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Yashma Gill thanks fans who gifted her 'Ghilaf-e-Kaaba' in Makkah05:40 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Hareem Farooq and Aagha Ali pair up for an upcoming Eid telefilm04:38 PM | 22 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022