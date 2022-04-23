Pakistan Railways cuts train fare by 30% for Eid

12:02 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
Pakistan Railways cuts train fare by 30% for Eid
Source: File Photo
Share

LAHORE – Newly-appointed Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has announced 30 percent cut in train fares during three days of Eid.

The Eidul Fitr is expected to fall on May 2 or 3.

The minister made the announcement while talking to journalists on Friday and also shared his plan to reevaluate the trains outsourced by the PTI government during its tenure. 

He also regretted that no progress was made on mega ML-1 project under CPEC during the tenure of the previous government. 

Rafique also challenged his predecessors Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Azam Swati to hold live debate on the progress of railways. 

He also held the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) responsible for no progress on development projects, adding that government officers are afraid of NAB’s harassment approach. 

Pakistan Railways launches first ever ‘Reefer ... 08:17 AM | 11 Jan, 2022

LAHORE – As a major breakthrough in national logistics & cargo infrastructure, Pakistan Railways successfully ...

More From This Category
US welcomes NSC statement ruling out ‘foreign ...
12:21 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
Three Pakistani soldiers martyred in terrorists' ...
11:27 AM | 23 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz expresses concerns as Pakistan reports ...
11:04 AM | 23 Apr, 2022
Over 80,000 Pakistanis to perform Hajj 2022 as ...
10:28 AM | 23 Apr, 2022
Pakistani philanthropist Dr Amjad Saqib nominated ...
09:55 AM | 23 Apr, 2022
Indian occupation forces gun down six Kashmiris ...
11:49 PM | 22 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani stars join massive PTI power show at Minar-e-Pakistan
05:10 PM | 22 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr