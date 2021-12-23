Punjab CM Usman Buzdar is now on TikTok
LAHORE – Chief Minister of the country’s most populous province Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar has joined the popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

Reports in local media said the Buzdar’s social media staff has uploaded multiple clips of the chief minister so far on the TikTok account.

Buzdar, who hails from Taunsa Sharif, amassed more than 100,000 followers on the Chinese-owned video-sharing app.

The social media account which goes by the name of UsmanakBuzdar claimed that it is the official account operated by the CM’s staff and it also got the link of the Punjab government website.

Many of the incumbent officials joined social media platforms as the premier himself is quite active on social networking sites including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

In July, President Dr Arif Alvi created an official account on Chinese-owned popular video sharing app, TikTok, to spread the message of positivity and motivation among the youth of Pakistan.

A statement posted on President official Twitter handle stated “The President of Pakistan is now on TikTok. To spread the message of positivity and motivation for the youth of Pakistan, we will keep pushing inspiring videos for the TikTok users”.

Last month, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority lifted a ban on TikTok after assurances by the platform to control immoral and unlawful content. PTA said it decided to lift the ban on the Chinese video-sharing app after "continuous" engagement with TikTok management.

